Army

Fort Irwin marks Army’s birthday

by Aerotech News

Honoring the Courage of the American Soldier, The National Training Center and Fort Irwin celebrated the U.S. Army’s 246th Birthday!

Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, along with the youngest and oldest NTC Soldiers, Lt. Col. Jacquelin Coleman Adams from Weed Army Community Hospital and PV2. Sebastian Mario Jeanty from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, cut the ceremonial cake, honoring Army men and women for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice to our nation.

