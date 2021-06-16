Fort Irwin’s Operation Deploy Your Dress celebrating 5 years with special offer

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Operation Deploy Your Dress is celebrating its fifth year with a grand re-opening and a special treat for guests.

On May 22, the shop opened to guests after being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19.

“We are just so excited to be open and see you all again,” said Ashley Glenz, ODYD chair.

Operation Deploy Your Dress is an opportunity for military identification card holders to get one, complimentary dress and accessory during the calendar year. Accessories include shoes, jewelry, purses, etc.

“In 2021, we have a special year,” Glenz said. “Because it’s a fifth anniversary, we’re giving out two dresses.”

ODYD began with five women doing a pop-up dress swap event at Fort Bliss, Texas in 2015. It became popular and developed into a boutique on post, then developed into what is now 11 shops across the world.

Whether someone needs a dress for an upcoming ball, prom, or just because, the organization is willing to assist.

“Later in the year when all of the military balls start to pop back up on the calendar, we can coordinate coffees and special events for the units, so they can come shop together again,” Glenz said.

Fort Irwin’s ODYD location is in Bldg. 286 on C Avenue—the same building as the Military and Civilian Spouses’ Club.

Some basic info about ODYD:

• Patrons receive one, free dress and accessory per year. (Jan. 1 – Dec. 31; Two dresses for 2021)

• Exchanges are no longer allowed

• Patrons must be Active Duty, Retired, or a Dependent and present ID at the shop

• Openings are kid free

• The organization is also always looking for dress donations

https://www.facebook.com/FortIrwinODYD

odyd@mcscftirwin.org