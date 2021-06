On June 17, 2021, G Troop, 2/11 Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, held a Change of Command ceremony for outgoing commander Capt. Daniel A. Driss and incoming commander Capt. Spencer E. Coberly at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

We thank Driss for his commitment and dedication to his Troopers and wish him the best as he advances his career.