Army

Headquarters change of command

by Aerotech News

On June 18, 2021, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, executed a Change of Command for the outgoing commander, Capt. Jacob L. Clark, and incoming commander Capt. Andrea L. Miedzionoski, at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Miedzionoski reported to Fort Irwin in March of 2020 and served as Officer In Charge of the Operations section for Headquarters and Headquarters Troop. We thank both Clark and Miedzionoski for their continued dedication to the Regiment and its Troopers.

ALLONS!

