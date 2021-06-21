aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Soldiers take part in SHARP training

by Aerotech News

It takes a great deal of effort to maintain a culture and climate that is safe and welcoming for all Soldiers. Recently, Soldiers from the 916th Support Brigade were in the laboratory working on just that.

Led by Kathy Jackson, the Brigade VA, and Staff Sgt. Williams, the 1916th VA, Sustainers went through Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Behavior Situational Training Exercises (SHARP STX) at the Box Gym and the Reception Barracks. Modeling inappropriate behaviors that Soldiers may be exposed to, these lanes help Soldiers recognize opportunities to Act, Intervene, and Motivate (A.I.M.). Intervention is our best tool to protect Soldiers from predators and keep our squad Army Strong.

