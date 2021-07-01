aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Behind the scenes at the Horse Detachment

by Aerotech News

Come out to the Horse Detachment on July 9 for an all-morning event as the 11th ACR Horse Detachment puts on a Cavalry Demonstration, and you some of what we go through on a daily basis!

Visit https://l.oveit.com/events/embed?id=12b27daf13 to register. Attendees must be able to present their confirmation email at registration All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and all people in your party must be have tickets due to limited space.

For questions or more information, call 760-380-5712 or send a message via Facbook.

