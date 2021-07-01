Fort Irwin welcomes new Garrison Commander

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Fort Irwin Garrison held a change of command ceremony at the Sandy Basin Community Center on June 25.

Col. Jason Clarke succeeded outgoing garrison commander Col. Jeanette Martin.

Throughout Martin’s term as the garrison commander, the installation had to rapidly adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It is a privilege to have served this community over the past two years and an honor to serve the nation’s most precious resources, our Soldiers,” said Martin’s farewell speech. “To the directorates, I am grateful to have served alongside and with you, and I could not have asked for a better team.”

Martin also helped spearhead new quality of life initiatives on Fort Irwin, including the reopening of the renovated dog park, renovations to Warrior Zone and Ingalls Hall, upgrades to the skeet & trap shooting range and many more.

“I want my most lasting legacy to be about the people,” said Martin. “When you care about the people the mission will get accomplished 100% of the time.”

Col. Jason Clarke comes to Fort Irwin as the former Director of Special Programs and Deputy Director of Operations at Special Operations Command Pacific in Hawaii.

Speaking to those in attendance, and those watching the livestream, Clarke said “I realized that Col. Martin is a loved commander and will truly be missed. The people that I have come across are true professionals, dedicated civil servants, and experts in their field. But I leave you with this promise, I will foster relationships with our partners and I will give you everything I have to ensure we take care of our families, soldiers, and civilians of Fort Irwin.”

Col. Clarke has deployed and conducted multiple operations throughout the AFRICOM, CENTCOM, EUCOM, PACOM areas of responsibilities, has completed four combat rotations in Afghanistan, and one combat rotation to Operation Inherent Resolve.