Upcoming Events

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

July 2021 Calendar:

-6/19 – 7/11: Staggered Opportunity/Block Leave by Unit

-7/4: Down and Derby: Blue Track (9a.m. -1p.m.) (380-5111)

-7/4: Independence Day Spectacular: Army Field (4p.m.)

-7/7: Stress Management & Self Care: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (1:30-2:30p.m.)

-7/8: Love Your Relationship: A Marriage Workshop: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (10a.m. – 12p.m.)

-7/10: Home Run Derby Race: FourPlex Fields (8-10a.m.)

-7/14: CG’s Live Community Update: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (2:30p.m.)

-7/14: LifeStream Blood Drive: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m. – 6p.m.)

-7/14: Stress & Anger Management: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (1:30 – 2:30p.m.)

-7/15: Infant Care Class: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (10a.m. – 12p.m.)

-7/21: Newcomer Spouses Orientation: 109 Langford Lake Rd., Room 130 (9a.m. -1p.m.) 380-2438 to register

-7/22 & 7/29: School/Sports Physicals: WACH Primary Care (12:30 – 6 p.m.)

-7/24: AAFES Pet Olympics: Dog Park (8a.m. – 10a.m.)

-7/24: AAFES Celebrates 126 Years: Main Post Exchange (all day)

-7/31: Back to School Color Run: The Box Gym (7a.m.)

-7/31: Back to School Bash: Army Field (5-8p.m.)

*Cosmic Bowling Weekends: June 19th – July 11th on Fridays and Saturdays only (6-9p.m.)

*Every Tuesday and Thursday: Virtual Play Mornings: facebook.com/irwinacs (10:15

11:30a.m.)

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*