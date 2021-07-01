aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Upcoming Events

by Aerotech News

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

July 2021 Calendar: 

-6/19 – 7/11: Staggered Opportunity/Block Leave by Unit

-7/4: Down and Derby: Blue Track (9a.m. -1p.m.) (380-5111)

-7/4: Independence Day Spectacular: Army Field (4p.m.)

-7/7: Stress Management & Self Care: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (1:30-2:30p.m.)

-7/8: Love Your Relationship: A Marriage Workshop: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (10a.m. – 12p.m.)

-7/10: Home Run Derby Race: FourPlex Fields (8-10a.m.)

-7/14: CG’s Live Community Update: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (2:30p.m.)

-7/14: LifeStream Blood Drive: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m. – 6p.m.)

-7/14: Stress & Anger Management: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (1:30 – 2:30p.m.)

-7/15: Infant Care Class: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (10a.m. – 12p.m.)

-7/21: Newcomer Spouses Orientation: 109 Langford Lake Rd., Room 130 (9a.m. -1p.m.) 380-2438 to register

-7/22 & 7/29: School/Sports Physicals: WACH Primary Care (12:30 – 6 p.m.)

-7/24: AAFES Pet Olympics: Dog Park (8a.m. – 10a.m.)

-7/24: AAFES Celebrates 126 Years: Main Post Exchange (all day)

-7/31: Back to School Color Run: The Box Gym (7a.m.)

-7/31: Back to School Bash: Army Field (5-8p.m.)

*Cosmic Bowling Weekends: June 19th – July 11th on Fridays and Saturdays only (6-9p.m.)

*Every Tuesday and Thursday: Virtual Play Mornings: facebook.com/irwinacs (10:15

11:30a.m.)

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*

More Stories

Operations Group Commander relinquishes command
 By Abe Dawoud
Fort Irwin welcomes new Garrison...
 By By Abe Dawoud
Behind the scenes at the...
 By Aerotech News
Change to policy allows transgender...
 By by Devon Suits
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit