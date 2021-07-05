11th ARC Mule Day

The 11th Armored Calvary Regiment’s Horse Detachment spent a full week at Bishop Mule Days Celebration. The troopers carried themselves extremely well and represented the Blackhorse Regiment and the Army to the highest standards during the week. The Horse Detachment participated in:

– Three Cavalry Demonstrations

– Four Mounted Color Guards

– Veteran’s Salute where we carried each Military Branch Flag

– Linking up with the US Army Ridgecrest California for recruiting

– And countless positive interactions with the community

“The Mule Days Fair in Bishop is a tri-county fair and is one of the biggest events in the area, drawing in thousands,” said Sfc. Isaac Busch, a U.S. Army Recruiter at the Ridgecrest Army Recruiting Station. “This is possibly one of the biggest outreach events we do for Army Recruiting in the City of Bishop, we’re thankful that the 11th 11th ACR Horse Detachment were able to show up and interact with our community and our target audience.”