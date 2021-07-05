Bob Hope USO holds barbecue for graduates, Soldiers

The California United Service Organization Bob Hope (USO) mobile center popped in at Fort Irwin for a two-day visit. They first came to serve the Silver Valley High School graduates with a barbecue, games, and other activities during the Annual Graduation Parade.

The Bob Hope Mobile Center also came the next day to put on a barbecue for hungry soldiers at Jackrabbit Park.

Courtney Reading, the mobile operations and Program Specialist who does much of the driving, explains their mission more in detail, “we are currently on an eight-day tour throughout Southern California. We started at Marine Corps and Logistics Base, (where she is located), in Barstow, California, and came to Fort Irwin, Saturday.

Daniel Cordova, Center Supervisor for USO, and KC Ollila Center Operations and Program Manager of the Inland Empire, who work at Fort Irwin, collaborated with the USO mobile center. Ollila explains that they served soldiers with a barbecue of hotdogs and hamburgers, games, snacks.” Some of the games provided were corn hole bean toss, and a large connect four grid.

Reading went on to say that from Fort Irwin, they will travel on to Long Beach for the Coast Guard then they will go to Port Hueneme and Vandenburg, the joint Air Force and Space Force installation. Ollila emphasized that their intent today at the barbecue was “for everyone to have a fun afternoon.”