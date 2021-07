Fort Irwin Garrison hosted a key leader engagement with Ms. Lorelei Garrett,the wife of U.S. Forces Commander Gen. Michael Garrett. The goal of the visit was to give Ms. Garrett a first-hand understanding of the challenges Fort Irwin Soldiers and families endure. She received multiple briefings from the Silver Valley Unified School District, Child and Youth Services, the Child Development Center, Fort Irwin Housing, and finally concluded with multiple Spouse Sensing sessions.