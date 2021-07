The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment recently hosted a Family and Morale Day where we turned the horses out, learned how to rope, played cornhole, and grilled some burgers and hotdogs.

The team deserved a day of relaxation and enjoyment after the nonstop schedule of the past few months, and now they’ve got a couple weeks to reset prior to jumping full speed back into our work schedule.

“Keeping Tradition Alive”

ALLONS