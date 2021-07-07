aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Fort Irwin hospital promotes 11 to rank of corporal

by Army photographs

On July 1, 2021, Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., laterally promoted 11 specialists to the rank of corporal in recognition of recent Army Directive stating all specialists who are recommended for promotion by a unit promotion board and also have graduated from the BLC will be laterally appointed to the rank of corporal.
WACH also recognized the promotion of Capt. Megan Jensen to the rank of major.
Congratulations to all!

More Stories

WACH CSM earns doctorate, encourages...
 By Kim Hackbarth
Garrison Quarterly Housing Town Hall...
 By By Janell J. Lewis Ford
11th ACR Horse Detachment hosts...
 By Aerotech News
Army program introduces new software...
 By U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit