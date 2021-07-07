Fort Irwin hospital promotes 11 to rank of corporal

On July 1, 2021, Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., laterally promoted 11 specialists to the rank of corporal in recognition of recent Army Directive stating all specialists who are recommended for promotion by a unit promotion board and also have graduated from the BLC will be laterally appointed to the rank of corporal.

WACH also recognized the promotion of Capt. Megan Jensen to the rank of major.

Congratulations to all!