Fort Irwin dental clinic offers school registration dental exams

by Army News

Dental exams necessary for school registration will be available at the school and sports physical events from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., July 22 and 29 at the Primary Care Clinic inside Weed Army Community Hospital.

Dental exams are by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the central appointment line at 866-957-9224.

Physical forms must be completed before the appointment. Forms are available here [Army Community Hospital Weed-Irwin > Health Services > Primary Care > Family Medicine (tricare.mil)] or pick them up at the Primary Care Clinic front desk.

School starts Aug. 5.

