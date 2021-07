The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Horse Detachment is excited to announce that they’ve acquired three more horses for their Detachment. The horses were brought out for the demonstration on the Army’s birthday where Lt. Col. Williams, the Regimental Deputy Commander, gave them their names. From left to right: Fritz, Yano, and Wickam, they are named after the Regiment’s three Medal of Honor recipients; Cpt. Harold Fritz, Sfc. Rodney Yano, and Cpl. Jerry Wickam.