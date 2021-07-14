The Fort Irwin Thrift Store is now open!

On July 13, 2021, the Military and Civilian Spouses Club at Fort Irwin held a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside Fort Irwin Garrison Commander, Col. Jason A. Clarke to celebrate the grand reopening of the Fort Irwin Thrift Store.

Located in Bldg. 976, the thrift store offers a wide variety of household items and is run by the Military and Civilian Spouses Club of Fort Irwin.

The store is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursdays.

Interested in becoming a member of the Fort Irwin Spouses Club? Visit: http://www.mcscftirwin.org.