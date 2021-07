The 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the Oklahoma National Guard and based in Norman, Okla., is at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin for Decisive Rotation 21-08.5.

The 45th is facing off against OPFOR from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse under the watchful eye of the NTC Operations Group within the 1,200 square miles of the NTC.