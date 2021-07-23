Explaining the benefits of training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Oklahoma National Guard video by Spec. Reece Heck

Capt. John Puckett, commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses the benefits of training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California and how his Soldiers are keeping safe as they prepare their M777 howitzers for upcoming live-fire exercises, July 16, 2021. Members of the 45th IBCT are at the NTC as part of their annual training, which provides opportunities to conduct individual squad and platoon-level tasks in austere environments in preparation for potential deployments overseas.