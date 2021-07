Elements of the Opposing Force executed a defense against the Rotational Training Unit on July 20, 2021, in the city of Razish at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

This battle is a pivotal point in the training scenario as holding Razish enables more freedom of maneuver across the battlefield.

The 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Thunderbird), Oklahoma National Guard, are currently at the NTC for Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5.