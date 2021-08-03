aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Oklahoma National Guard continue with Decisive Rotation at Fort Irwin

by Aerotech News

U.S. Army Soldiers supporting the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma National Guard participate in their pre-flight preparations and checks as the sun rises during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1-185 IN (S), California Army National Guard, supervises as a D9 Bulldozer creates defensive barriers during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters supporting the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma National Guard, take flight during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 22, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters supporting the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma National Guard, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 22, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
U.S. Army Soldier supporting the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma National Guard surveys the flight path and provides security for himself and his crewmates during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Jackson Nicholson)
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard operates an Excavator during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard detangles concertina wire during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
U.S. Army Soldier supporting the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma National Guard surveys the flight path and provides security for himself and his crewmates during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Jackson Nicholson)

 

