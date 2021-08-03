Oklahoma National Guard continue with Decisive Rotation at Fort Irwin

U.S. Army Soldiers supporting the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma National Guard participate in their pre-flight preparations and checks as the sun rises during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.5 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., July 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.