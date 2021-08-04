August 2021 Upcoming Events

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

July 2021 Calendar:

Aug 03 —

Community Town Hall; Sandy Basin Community

Center: 10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m.

Aug 03 — Parenting Love and Logic Session 1; MWR Bldg 1317: 1:00p.m. – 3:30p.m.

Aug 04 ­—

Stress and Anger Management; ACS Bldg 109:

1:30a.m. – 2:30a.m.

Aug 05 — Mayor’s Meeting; ACS Bldg 109: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Aug 07 ­—

Dog Days of Summer Event; ODR Complex:

9:00am – 5:00pm

Aug 10 ­— Parenting Love and Logic Session 2; MWR Bldg 1317: 1:00p.m. – 3:30p.m.

Aug 11 — Stress Management and Self-Care; ACS Bldg 109: 1:30a.m. – 2:30a.m.

Aug 11 — Stress Management and Self-Care for Parents; MWR Bldg 1317: 1:00p.m. – 2:30p.m.

Aug 12 — Marriage Workshop; ACS Bldg 109: 10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.

Aug 17 — Parenting Love and Logic Session 3; MWR Bldg 1317: 1:00p.m. – 3:30p.m.

Aug 21 — HBB Vendor Fair; Irwin Field House: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00p.m.

Aug 23 — FAP Outreach Table; PX: 11:00a.m. – 1:00p.m.

Aug 25 — SFRG Leader Training; ACS Bldg 109: 9:00a.m. – 11:30a.m.

Aug 26 — Horse Detachment Competition

Aug 30 — Infant Care Class; MWR Bldg 1317: 9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.

Aug 30 — Infant Care Class; MWR Bldg 1317: 1:00p.m. – 4:00p.m.

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*