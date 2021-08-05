Fort Irwin Back to School Bash opens with a splash

To help prepare service members, families and school-age children for a successful school year, Fort Irwin Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation held a Back to School Bash July 31, 2021.

“We’ve all watched enough television this last year and it’s time to get out and be a part of the community,” Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commanding general of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., said.

Parents and their school-age children lined up at the Army Field to pick up free school supplies, listen to music, play games, shop with vendors, and meet several of the on-post services available to them.

Through the support of community partners and sponsors, this event provided an opportunity to distribute school supplies to school aged kids. More than 500 free backpacks were handed out by USO, lunch bags were donated by The Villages at Fort Irwin, and school supplies encompassing everything on the districts supply list including notebooks, pencils, glue and more was donated by the High Desert Chapter of AUSA.

Silver Valley Unified School District and Barstow Community College school officials attended the event to reach out to service members and families with important information on education services available on post.

SVUSD Assistant Superintendent, Jeff Youskievicz, said that the district and teachers appreciated being included in the event and given the opportunity to say hello to the kids and meet the families. Teachers and administrators from across the district talked to the kids and played corn hole with the families.

There was no shortage of smiles in the BOSS Dunk Tank line. The leadership that volunteered to sit on the dunk tank platform heckled throwers as community members tried their hand at hitting the target to send the participants into the water. Dunkies spent 15 minutes in the on the platform and community members saw some good dunking’s whether the dunkers were playing by the rules or not.

Aadrik Flores, who will be attending kindergarten in the fall, said his favorite part of the fair was racing his sister through the obstacle course. There were so many activities to do at the Bash, he didn’t make it to the dunk tank.

Community members also enjoyed static displays set out by 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and had the opportunity to climb in, explore, and sight the tanks. The 11th ACR Horse Detachment also brought out Hondo and Charger, two fan favorites in the community. Kids lined up to feed the horses carrots and pet their noses.

Food trucks, clubs, and Home Based Businesses featured a variety of snacks and refreshments during the festivities. Bash goers ate their fill of nachos, shrimp donuts, burgers, barbecue, and Louisiana-style boils. Afterward, Bashers cooled off, in the mid-summer 100 degree desert heat, with ice cream, snow cones, and Tai Tea.

“Events like these are all about building social connection and ensuring our families build relationships based on church groups, youth groups, sports groups, spouses groups, scouts, and Out Door Recreation programs,” Taylor said. “Anything that brings together community is what were really driving for. Building these community relationships is what makes this a great small town.”

Directorates such as the Wellness Center, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, Religious Support Offices, Department of Emergency Services, and Tickets and Tours set up information booths. Additionally, Weed Army Community Hospital administered vaccines and provided information and resources about COVID-19.