On July 31, 2021, the BSA Troop 67 Fort Irwin, conducted multiple qualification stations to earn Merit Badges on the grounds of Fort Irwin Middle School, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment supported this even by supplying Troopers from 2/11 Squadron, the 11th ACR Horse Detachment, Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, and Capt. Amanda Wheat, Commander of the 58th Combat Engineer Company, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.