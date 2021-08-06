Taking Home the Gold: Army lieutenant wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Hailing from Colorado Springs, 1st Lt. Amber English set an Olympic record as she took home a gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hitting 56 of 60 targets, 1st Lt. English narrowly beat reigning Italian champion Diana Bacosi by a single target.

In a 2016 Team USA article, English joined the Army following her father’s death in 2016, “I knew I had to completely change everything I was doing in my life — I joined the Army, moved (from Colorado Springs, Colorado) down to Fort Benning (Georgia) and surrounded myself with a seriously winning atmosphere, so it paid off.”

A logistics officer, English currently competes and trains as a member of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program as well as the U.S. Army’s Marksmanship Unit.