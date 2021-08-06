aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Taking Home the Gold: Army lieutenant wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

by Fort Irwin Public Affairs

Hailing from Colorado Springs, 1st Lt. Amber English set an Olympic record as she took home a gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hitting 56 of 60 targets, 1st Lt. English narrowly beat reigning Italian champion Diana Bacosi by a single target.

In a 2016 Team USA article, English joined the Army following her father’s death in 2016, “I knew I had to completely change everything I was doing in my life — I joined the Army, moved (from Colorado Springs, Colorado) down to Fort Benning (Georgia) and surrounded myself with a seriously winning atmosphere, so it paid off.”

A logistics officer, English currently competes and trains as a member of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program as well as the U.S. Army’s Marksmanship Unit.

More Stories

Warhorse Softball Tournament
 By Aerotech News
Oklahoma Guard tests resiliency during...
 By Aerotech News
Fort Irwin Scouts earn merit...
 By Aerotech News
Fort Irwin Back to School...
 By by Casey Slusser
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit