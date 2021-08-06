aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Warhorse Softball Tournament

by Aerotech News
(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore)

Soldiers from 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., play in a softball tournament at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Jul. 26, 2021. Fort Carson Soldiers traveled to Fort Irwin to practice military planning in preparation for their upcoming rotation to the National Training Center. The training and softball event built cohesive teams among the brigade, a necessary element in ensuring unit readiness.

