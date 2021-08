On Aug. 4, 2021, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, executed a Change of Command for the outgoing commander, Capt. Robert A. Francis, and incoming commander Capt. Peter P. Villani, at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Villani has previously served as the Regimental Plans Officer, Blackjack Troop commander, and Squadron Executive Officer. We thank both Francis and Villani for their dedication to the Regiment and it’s Troopers.

ALLONS!