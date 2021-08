On Aug. 4,, 2021, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, hosted the National Training Center/Fort Irwin Women’s Equality Day celebration, at Sandy Basin, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The event was held to honor the women in and out of uniform for their courage and dedication.

The event featured Fort Irwin’s very own guest speaker, Janitte T. Rippey. Rippey currently serves Fort Irwin as an Educational Services Specialist, and has previously served as the Victim Advocate for Fort Irwin.