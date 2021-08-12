aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Marines to provide opposition forces for next Decisive Rotation

by By Stuart Ibberson

Marines assigned to the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion from Twentynine Palms, Calif., attended an orientation briefing with Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Tomahawks in the Miles Conference Room, Fort Irwin, Calif., on Aug. 10, 2021.

These two elements will act as the Opposing Force’s “Guest Blackhorse” during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09, to support the higher training mission of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

