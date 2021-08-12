Registration open for 2021 Blackhorse Marathon at NTC/Fort Irwin

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment — Blackhorse is sponsoring the Run with the Blackhorse Marathon Sept. 25.

Full marathon start time is 6 a.m.; marathon relay start time is 6 a.m., and the half marathon start time is 6:30 a.m.

Registration is free and is open to all National Training Center/Fort Irwin residents, Soldiers, dependents, veterans, and DOD civilians Options for half-marathon and five-person marathon relay are available. The course routes will be posted soon.

This event is sponsored by the Blackhorse Association in memory of retired Maj. Gen. Robert J. Sunell. From May 1978 until 1980, Sunell commanded the 11th ACR — Blackhorse in Fulda, Germany.

The Blackhorse Marathon was first held in 1977 in Fulda, Germany. It was hosted by the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment as an effort to bridge the gap between Soldiers and the community.

Sign-up at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/FortIrwin/BlackhorseMarathon

For more information, and updates, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/395062521821552/