NTC Spouses enter the ‘box’ learn how NTC trains Soldiers from all over the country

On Aug. 13, 2021, the NTC Spouses group went on a ‘box’ tour.

The tours illustrate the kind of training that happens at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

The spouses received an in-brief from Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commanding general, before heading out to the “Box.”

Participants got the chance to test out different weapons and get up close and personal with military vehicles. This tour gives participants a small taste of how soldiers coach and train at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin each rotation.