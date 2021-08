The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment executed a Regimental Run Aug. 11, 2021, at Fort Irwin, Calif., to build esprit de corps amongst our Troopers before heading into Decisive Action Rotation 21-09.

Elements of the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion and 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Tomahawks of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, who will be acting as Guest Blackhorse during the upcoming rotation, also ran alongside our Troopers.

ALLONS!!!