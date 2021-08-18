A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, digs a hole with a shovel during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Ca., Aug. 13, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center continues to host the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., for Decisive Action Rotation 21-09.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
An ammunition supply point holding M795 155mm Howitzer High Explosive projectile rounds is shown during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Ca., Aug. 13, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, patrol the area during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 15. 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A Group of U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, move a container during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 15, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
A Soldier attached to 2nd Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, aims at a pop-up target during live fire training at The National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Parker Kevin)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, prep their Stryker armored vehicle for a live fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 15, 2021. Decisive Action at the National Training Center ensures Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Khari Bridges)
Army Pfc. Owens, 2nd Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, fires a M224 60 MM Mortar System during live fire training at The National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Parker Kevin)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, surveys for enemy targets during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 15, 2021. Decisive Action at the National Training Center ensures Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Khari Bridges)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, guides a vehicle while loading ammunition onto a HEMTT during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Ca., Aug. 13, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, drives a HEMTT during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Ca., Aug. 13, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, receives guidance from their Team Leader during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Ca., Aug. 13, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, receive guidance from their squad leader during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Ca., Aug. 13, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)