Decisive Rotation 21-09 underway with soldiers from Washington State

by by Aerotech staff and wire reports
A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, scan surroundings with M240B machine gun during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Rosio Najera)

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center is hosting the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., for Decisive Action Rotation 21-09.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

