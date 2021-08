Regional health commander visits Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin

Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, the commanding general for Regional Health Command – Central visited Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., this week and recognized several hospital staff.

Regional Health Command — Central based at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, includes Army medical facilities at Fort Irwin as well as in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona.

The command is comprised of three major tertiary-care academic medical centers, five community hospitals and four health centers/clinics.

It is the Army’s largest geographical medical region.