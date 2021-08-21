aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Decisive Rotation 21-09 continues at NTC/Fort Irwin

by by Aerotech staff and wire reports

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., and Operations Group, National Training Center is hosting the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., for Decisive Action Rotation 21-09.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure that U.S. Army units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

This month, the NTC/Fort Irwin is celebrating the 400th rotation. The base is asking that Army personnel, past and present, who served or trained at the National Training Center to share their stories and photos on the NTC/Fort Irwin Facebook page [https://www.facebook.com/NTCFortIrwin] with the hashtag #400RotationsStrong.

