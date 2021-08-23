11th ACR Horse Detachment hosting cavalry competition

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment – Horse Detachment at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., is inviting everyone to the 11th ACR Horse Stables at 8 a.m., Aug. 26, for an internal cavalry competition.

The internal competition is to prepare the troopers for the upcoming National Cavalry Competition!

Events include:

* Military Horsemanship

* Military Field Jumping

* Combat Horsemanship

* Mounted Shooting

* Mounted Sabers

For more information, contact Capt. Michael C. Gates at 704-989-0960.

ALLONS!