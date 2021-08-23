aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
11th ACR Horse Detachment hosting cavalry competition

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment – Horse Detachment at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., is inviting everyone to the 11th ACR Horse Stables at 8 a.m., Aug. 26, for an internal cavalry competition.

The internal competition is to prepare the troopers for the upcoming National Cavalry Competition!

Events include:
* Military Horsemanship
* Military Field Jumping
* Combat Horsemanship
* Mounted Shooting
* Mounted Sabers

For more information, contact Capt. Michael C. Gates at 704-989-0960.
ALLONS!

