Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 continues at NTC/Fort Irwin

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, loads a Howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 continues as the National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center, Calif., host the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, defends during a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Sgt. Jessica C. Rutledge)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, scans the area for enemies during a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Sgt. Jessica C. Rutledge)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, scan the desert for potential enemies during a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Sgt. Jessica C. Rutledge)
A U.S. Army Stryker assigned to 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, holds a defensive position while moving as a convoy element during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
A U.S. Army Stryker assigned to 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, observes convoy movement during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, unload a simulated causality during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Sgt. Jessica C. Rutledge)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 275th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 518th Sustainment Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, speaks with acting protestors during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Ca., Aug. 17, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, scans the desert for potential enemies during a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Sgt. Jessica C. Rutledge)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 275th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 518th Sustainment Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, speaks with acting protestors during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)