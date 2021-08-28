Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 continues at Fort Irwin

A CH-47 Chinook Cargo Helicopter takes off for a flight during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 22, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center continues to host the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., for Decisive Action Rotation 21-09.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, evacuates a simulated causality during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, searches for enemy threats as part of a simulated Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) mission during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at National Training Center Fort Irwin Calif., Aug. 19th, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, engage in a simulated counter attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 21, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, discuss a strategy during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 15, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 275TH Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 518TH Sustainment Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, drive in a convoy from one point to another during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 22, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, perform maintenance on a MRAP Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 22, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, performs maintenance on a MRAP Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 22, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)