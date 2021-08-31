Decisive Action Rotation, the 400th rotation through Fort Irwin, continues

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, detonate a mine clearing line charge during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Kevin Parker)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center continues to host the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., for Decisive Action Rotation 21-09.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, set a crater charge in the ground during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Kevin Parker)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, detonate a mine clearing line charge during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Kevin Parker)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, fire a mine clearing line charge during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Kevin Parker)
A U.S. Army UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to Operations Group, lands to observe, coach, and train Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division before an air assault attack simulation during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, loads soldiers as part of an air assault attack simulation during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, loads soldiers as part of an air assault attack simulation during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, prepare for a night time simulated attack on a town during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, flies over soldiers preparing to board as part of an air assault attack simulation during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)