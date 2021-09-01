aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
“Story of Hope” forum marks Suicide Prevention Month kick-off at Fort Irwin

Soldiers and Civilians of Operations Group at Fort Irwin, Calif., attended the “Story of Hope” Forum at the Freedom Fitness Center Aug. 31, kicking off September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Clifford W. Bauman was the guest speaker. He has journeyed across the country, as a motivational speaker, to share the stories of his family, his successful 34-year military career, his suicide attempt after 9/11, his journey through counseling and his recovery.

He explains that, “It’s ok to not be ok. It takes COURAGE to ask for help when needed.”

REACH OUT!!!!!

If you need help!

Fort Irwin: 1-760-380-9446

National Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), Press 1

