2nd Infantry Division continues their Decisive Action Rotation at NTC

The 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., continued training during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. This is the 400th rotation at Fort Irwin.