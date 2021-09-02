2nd Infantry Division continues their Decisive Action Rotation at NTC

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, surveys their surroundings while maneuvering in a Stryker armored vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
The 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment,
2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., continued training during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. This is the 400th rotation at Fort Irwin.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conducts practice close quarter combat training ahead of live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, communicates with soldiers on a radio during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, move to capture an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.(Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, approach buildings as part of live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 29, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, recon an intersection during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Armored Stryker vehicles assigned to 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, maneuver through a village ahead of live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, search their sector of fire for targets during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct practice close quarter combat training ahead of live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)