Fort Irwin units conducts Army Combat Fitness Test

On Sept. 7, 2021, the Military Intelligence Company, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Irwin, Calif., conducted an Army Combat Fitness Test to maintain and improve upon physical fitness.

The latest iteration of the ACFT, Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0, was introduced in April 2021. It is designed to improve solder and unit readiness, transform the Army’s fitness culture, reduce preventable injuries and attrition, and to enhance mental toughness and stamina.

ACFT 3.0 is the next adaptation of the ACFT. Building on the lessons from the ACFT 2.0, the Army incorporated modifications into ACFT 3.0. ACFT 3.0 consists of six events: 3-Repetition Maximum Deadlift, Standing Power Throw, Hand-Release Push-Ups, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Leg Tuck or Plank, and 2-Mile Run, with a maximum possible score of 600.

Although every Solider will be expected to meet the same baseline physical standard (at least 60 points in each of the six events), ACFT 3.0 incorporates two significant changes: (1) the inclusion of the Plank as a 100-point alternative to the Leg Tuck; and (2) the establishment of an evaluation system with performance categories that may be used to proportionally tier ACFT performance according to gender.

