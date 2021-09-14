Fort Irwin welcomes 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10
by Aerotech staff and wire reports •
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., welcomes the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
High Desert Warrior is published the first Friday of the month. High Desert Warrior is distributed to military and contractor personnel at Fort Irwin NTC, including 2,000 on-base housing units, offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout Barstow and surrounding communities.
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.