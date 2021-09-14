aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Fort Irwin welcomes 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
A U.S. Army Joint Light Tactical Vehicle JLTV assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1 Armored Division, maneuvers over terrain to coordinate artillery elements during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., welcomes the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1 Armored Division, maneuvers to assist artillery elements during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Division, 6th Squadron, 1st Calvary Regiment, fuels armored carriers during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 501 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, provides security during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sep. 10, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Sgt. Jessica Rutledge)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Division, 6th Squadron, 1st Calvary Regiment, fuels armored carriers during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1 Armored Division, maintain a fixed formation while moving towards and objective during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1 Armored Division, signal to a rearward element to move forward during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

“I am requesting a medical...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Fort Irwin, NTC prepares for...
 By by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Fort Irwin units conducts Army...
 By by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Horse detachment takes part in...
 By by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit