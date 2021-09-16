aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Fort Irwin Soldiers volunteer at Barstow Humane Society

by by Aerotech staff and wire reports
(Army photographs)

‘The highest reward for a person’s toil is not what they get for it, but what they become by it.’

In early September, Troopers assigned to Smoke Platoon, Regimental Headquarters, and Headquarters Platoon. Alongside the Unit Ministry Team (11th ACR Spiritual Support Squad), completed more than 10 hours of volunteer work at the Barstow Humane Society, Barstow, Calif.

Temperatures during their volunteer efforts exceeded 110 degrees.

This volunteer work included assisting the workers at the Humane Society. Improving the animal’s living conditions, and cleaning the surrounding area.

