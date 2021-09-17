NTC/Fort Irwin continues to host Fort Bliss Soldiers for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10

A U.S. Army M2 Bradley assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1/1 AD , performing maneuvers during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center welcomes the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1/1 AD, performs suppressive fire during a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Army Armored Vehicles assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1/1 AD, move in a convoy during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1 Armored Division, maneuver over terrain to clear an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sep. 11, 2021. (Army photograph by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan)
U.S. Army Armored Vehicles assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1/1 AD, performing maneuvers during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1/1 AD, bounds for cover during a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)