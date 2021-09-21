aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
RSS-Packhorse, 11th ACR celebrates 36th birthday

by by Aerotech staff and wire services

The Regimental Support Squadron (RSS) – Packhorse, 11th ACR celebrated its 36th birthday at The General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Sept. 17, 2021.

On Sept. 17, 1985, the Packhorse Squadron was activated under Lt. Col. Ronald Kelly in West Germany to patrol the East-West German border along the Fulda Gap. The squadron’s official name was the Combat Support Squadron but was given the nickname of Packhorse because of the use of horses and mules to transport supplies.

Thank you to the The General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center for hosting the Packhorse celebration.

