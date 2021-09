The 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas is at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10.

As part of the rotation, the 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Division, 2nd Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Battalion conducted activities at Fort Irwin.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.