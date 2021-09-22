Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 continues

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, defend against enemy air attack during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021. (Army photograph by Cpl. Khari Bridges)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center is hosting the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas for
Decisive Action Rotation 21-10.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, attempt to clear a building of simulated enemy Opposing Forces during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, run towards a building in order to provide support by fire during an attack exercise for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, uses an Army Field Radio to communicate with other squads during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, shoot towards enemy Opposing Forces during a simulated attack exercise for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, shoot towards Opposing Forces during a simulated attack exercise for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)