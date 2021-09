Troopers assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted a defense in the war-torn city of Ujen, National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 19, 2021.

The Opposing Force replicated guerilla fighters as they engaged with elements of the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division. The purpose of this phase was to evaluate the Brigade’s ability to seize an urban center, while simultaneously engaging with a wide area security threat.