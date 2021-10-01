Fort Irwin Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2021, the Fort Irwin DES conducted it’s 10th annual 9/11 memorial event for the Fort Irwin military Community. This year marked the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The event consisted of an invocation, opening remarks from Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor, NTC Commanding General, a moment of silence, a motorcade through the residential areas and static display of FDNY L152. Hundreds of community members attended the event, while tenant units facilitated NTC Rotation 22-10. Upon completion of the motorcade, the DES interacted with the community, and invited Families to tour the FDNY ladder truck, and DES’s current fleet. In the end, the event provided a memorable experience for the Soldiers and families of Fort Irwin, California.